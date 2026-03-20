Florida Gators play the Prairie View A&M Panthers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Florida Gators (26-7, 17-3 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 9:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Florida Gators (26-7, 17-3 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 9:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -35.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida and Prairie View A&M square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Gators are 17-3 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 42.2 boards. Rueben Chinyelu leads the Gators with 11.5 rebounds.

The Panthers’ record in SWAC action is 13-9. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Florida averages 86.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 75.5 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cory Wells is averaging 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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