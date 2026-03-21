Florida Gators and Iowa Hawkeyes meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Florida Gators (27-7, 17-3 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Florida Gators (27-7, 17-3 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida faces Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators are 17-3 against SEC opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Florida is fourth in the SEC scoring 87.6 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 11-11. Iowa averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Florida scores 87.6 points, 21.8 more per game than the 65.8 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.5 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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