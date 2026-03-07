Florida Atlantic visits Wichita State after Giles’ 28-point performance

Florida Atlantic Owls (17-13, 9-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (20-10, 12-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (17-13, 9-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (20-10, 12-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Florida Atlantic after Kenyon Giles scored 28 points in Wichita State’s 84-67 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers are 13-3 on their home court. Wichita State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 9-8 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin Williams averaging 2.1.

Wichita State averages 77.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 74.4 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic scores 9.3 more points per game (79.8) than Wichita State gives up to opponents (70.5).

The teams play for the second time this season in AAC play. Florida Atlantic won the last matchup 85-67 on Jan. 16. Kanaan Carlyle scored 18 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 19.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Josiah Parker is averaging 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.