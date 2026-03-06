Florida Atlantic visits Giles and Wichita State

Florida Atlantic Owls (17-13, 9-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (20-10, 12-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (17-13, 9-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (20-10, 12-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Florida Atlantic after Kenyon Giles scored 28 points in Wichita State’s 84-67 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers are 13-3 in home games. Wichita State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 9-8 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is seventh in the AAC allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Wichita State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Wichita State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida Atlantic won the last matchup 85-67 on Jan. 16. Kanaan Carlyle scored 18 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is averaging 19.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Owls. Josiah Parker is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

