Florida Atlantic plays Temple in AAC Tournament

Temple Owls (16-15, 8-10 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (17-14, 9-9 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces Temple in the AAC Tournament.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 9-9 against AAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Temple Owls are 8-10 in AAC play. Temple averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Owls won 77-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Kanaan Carlyle led the Owls with 22 points, and Derrian Ford led the Owls with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Josiah Parker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Mason is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Temple Owls. Ford is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Temple Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

