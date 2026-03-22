FGCU squares off against Loyola Chicago in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-17, 10-10 A-10) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-15, 12-8 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-17, 10-10 A-10) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-15, 12-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Loyola Chicago play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Eagles are 12-8 against ASUN opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. FGCU averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Ramblers are 10-10 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Vaughn averaging 2.0.

FGCU averages 63.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 61.3 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Gordon is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.4 points. Sinai Douglas is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Alex-Anne Bessette is shooting 42.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Ramblers. Alexus Mobley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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