Fairleigh Dickinson and LIU meet in NEC Championship

Long Island Sharks (20-10, 16-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (29-4, 20-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Long Island Sharks (20-10, 16-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (29-4, 20-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and LIU play for the NEC Championship.

The Knights are 20-0 against NEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Rebecca Osei-Owusu leads the Knights with 6.6 rebounds.

The Sharks are 16-4 in NEC play. LIU averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 68.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 63.0 LIU allows. LIU scores 19.7 more points per game (70.8) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents (51.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knights won 82-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Kailee McDonald led the Knights with 18 points, and Kadidia Toure led the Sharks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Toure is shooting 46.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Sharks. Kionna Gaines is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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