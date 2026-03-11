Elon Phoenix take on the Hampton Lady Pirates in CAA Tournament

Hampton Lady Pirates (10-20, 4-14 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (15-15, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Elon…

Hampton Lady Pirates (10-20, 4-14 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (15-15, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays in the CAA Tournament against Hampton.

The Phoenix’s record in CAA games is 10-8, and their record is 5-7 in non-conference games. Elon ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 3.3.

The Lady Pirates’ record in CAA action is 4-14. Hampton is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Elon’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 60.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 62.3 Elon gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Elon won 79-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Laila Anderson led Elon with 22 points, and Kayla Lezama led Hampton with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Phoenix. Quinzia Fulmore is averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Pirates, while averaging 13 points. Lezama is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

