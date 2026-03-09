Eastern Washington Eagles and Weber State Wildcats play in Big Sky Tournament

Weber State Wildcats (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (13-18, 11-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (13-18, 11-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Weber State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles are 11-7 against Big Sky opponents and 2-11 in non-conference play. Eastern Washington averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 10-8 in Big Sky play. Weber State is the Big Sky leader with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Malek Gomma averaging 6.9.

Eastern Washington is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Eastern Washington won 84-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Alton Hamilton IV led Eastern Washington with 24 points, and Tijan Saine led Weber State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 17.9 points and four assists for the Eagles. Hamilton is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Saine is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

