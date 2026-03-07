Duval and Southern Utah host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (22-8, 12-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-20, 6-11 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (22-8, 12-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-20, 6-11 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Cal Baptist after Elijah Duval scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 92-88 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-5 in home games. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 79.8 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Lancers have gone 12-5 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Southern Utah averages 76.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 67.4 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Southern Utah gives up.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won the last matchup 83-66 on Feb. 13. Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 32 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duval is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Tanner Hayhurst is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniels is shooting 42.8% and averaging 22.1 points for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

