Dusty May and Josh Schertz put friendship on hold as Michigan meets Saint Louis in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michigan’s Dusty May has enjoyed the close bond he’s developed with Saint Louis’ Josh Schertz. The…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michigan’s Dusty May has enjoyed the close bond he’s developed with Saint Louis’ Josh Schertz. The coaches have exchanged everything from philosophies to practice notes to playbooks.

Their collaborative relationship was running smoothly until this week.

Little did the two envision that one day — long after they first met and had a 10-hour, in-depth discussion of basketball — their teams would face off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It’ll happen in Buffalo on Saturday, when the Midwest Region’s top-seeded Wolverines (32-3) take on the ninth-seeded Billikens (29-5) with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

“I loved it when he was at Division II. We were at different levels,” said May, who’s in his second season at Michigan. Their friendship began when May was coaching Florida Atlantic and Schertz was at Lincoln Memorial.

Schertz said the two spoke briefly in Buffalo on Thursday, but only to playfully exchange jabs during halftime of Saint Louis’ 102-77 rout of Georgia. Michigan advanced with a 101-80 win over Howard.

“He’s been an incredible resource for me over however many years,” Schertz said. “We’re always picking each other’s brain. Obviously not while we’re been here.”

Their teams are similar in their capabilities to adapt and attack opponents inside or outside.

Michigan has size up front with 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara and forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr., and playmakers at guard in Elliot Cadeau and Nimari Burnett. Five players scored in double figures against Howard.

Saint Louis is led by 6-10 center Robbie Avila and one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters in Trey Green. The Billikens are also balanced, with six players scoring 11 or more points against Georgia.

“When you look at a lot of our metrics and analytics, we mirror each other in the final result,” May said. “They shoot the 3 a little bit better, we offensive rebound a little bit better. … Hopefully our size and length can disrupt their rhythm and timing just enough.”

Against Howard, Michigan didn’t waver in its approach after leading just 50-46 at halftime.

“I think it was a good wake-up call for us because that wasn’t the position we wanted to be in,” Cadeau said. “Just realizing that every team in this tournament is extremely talented, and we just can’t take any moment for granted.”

The Billikens, meanwhile, proved adaptable. With Georgia taking away outside shots, Saint Louis attacked the basket and scored 66 points in the paint.

Schertz acknowledged Saint Louis faces the more daunting challenge. The Wolverines are one win from matching a school record, went 9-2 this season against ranked opponents and became the Big Ten’s first team in 50 years to go unbeaten on the road in conference play.

“They are, in my opinion, the best team in the country,” Schertz said.

“We know what we’re up against. We know how good they are,” he added after the Georgia game. “We’ll have to find a level even higher than tonight to give ourselves a chance. But that’s what we plan on doing.”

May has plenty of respect for Saint Louis, which set a school record for wins by beating Georgia. The Billikens entered the week with the country’s 10th-best offense and ranked first in opponents’ field goal percentage at 37.9%

“If we’re going to lose, I want to lose to a guy that does it at the level the way they do it,” May said. “And hopefully we don’t. But if we do, then you want to do it to somebody who you’re going to be better for it.”

And then, perhaps, exchange notes later.

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