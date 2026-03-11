Duquesne Dukes and Rhode Island Rams play in A-10 Tournament

Rhode Island Rams (16-15, 7-11 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (17-14, 9-9 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (16-15, 7-11 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (17-14, 9-9 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays in the A-10 Tournament against Rhode Island.

The Dukes are 9-9 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Duquesne is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 7-11 against A-10 teams. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

Duquesne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Duquesne gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rams won 64-52 in the last matchup on March 5. Tyler Cochran led the Rams with 21 points, and Tarence Guinyard led the Dukes with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 12.8 points. Cochran is averaging 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

