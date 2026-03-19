Duke takes on Siena in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Siena Saints (23-11, 16-7 MAAC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-2, 20-1 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Siena Saints (23-11, 16-7 MAAC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-2, 20-1 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Siena.

The Blue Devils are 20-1 against ACC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Duke is third in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 4.1.

The Saints’ record in MAAC games is 16-7. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 4.4.

Duke scores 82.3 points, 16.6 more per game than the 65.7 Siena allows. Siena averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gavin Doty is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Saints. Shoats is averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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