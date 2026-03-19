Duke plays Charleston (SC) in first round of NCAA Tournament

Charleston (SC) Cougars (27-5, 19-2 CAA) at Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 19-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (27-5, 19-2 CAA) at Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 19-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -31.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Charleston (SC).

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 19-2, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Duke is second in the ACC with 17.1 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 5.5.

The Cougars’ record in CAA action is 19-2. Charleston (SC) is the top team in the CAA scoring 10.8 fast break points per game.

Duke averages 74.1 points, 16.0 more per game than the 58.1 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Mair is averaging 11 points, 7.9 rebounds, six assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Grace Ezebilo is averaging 6.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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