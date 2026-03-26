Duke Blue Devils take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Sweet 16

St. John’s Red Storm (30-6, 21-2 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (34-2, 20-1 ACC) Washington; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT…

St. John’s Red Storm (30-6, 21-2 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (34-2, 20-1 ACC)

Washington; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and No. 10 St. John’s play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils have gone 20-1 against ACC opponents, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Duke is eighth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds led by Cameron Boozer averaging 10.3.

The Red Storm are 21-2 in Big East play. St. John’s is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Duke makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). St. John’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Evans is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 15 points. Boozer is shooting 50.4% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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