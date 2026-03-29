Duke Blue Devils square off against the UConn Huskies in Elite 8

UConn Huskies (32-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (35-2, 20-1 ACC) Washington; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (32-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (35-2, 20-1 ACC)

Washington; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and No. 7 UConn square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils have gone 20-1 against ACC teams, with a 15-1 record in non-conference play. Duke is ninth in college basketball with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 7.0.

The Huskies are 19-4 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East giving up just 65.0 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Duke averages 81.9 points, 16.9 more per game than the 65.0 UConn allows. UConn averages 13.8 more points per game (77.2) than Duke allows (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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