Duke Blue Devils play the Baylor Bears in second round

Baylor Bears (25-8, 13-6 Big 12) at Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 19-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Baylor Bears (25-8, 13-6 Big 12) at Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 19-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke and No. 21 Baylor meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Blue Devils have gone 19-2 against ACC opponents, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Duke is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Bears are 13-6 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Duke makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Baylor averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Duke gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Baylor won the last matchup 58-52 on Nov. 3. Taliah Scott scored 24 to help lead Baylor to the win, and Toby Fournier scored 16 points for Duke.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is averaging 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Blue Devils. Delaney Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jana Van Gytenbeek is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Bears. Scott is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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