Duke Blue Devils and UConn Huskies meet in Elite 8

UConn Huskies (32-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (35-2, 20-1 ACC) Washington; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (32-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (35-2, 20-1 ACC)

Washington; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and No. 7 UConn square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils have gone 20-1 against ACC teams, with a 15-1 record in non-conference play. Duke averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 19-4. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 3.0.

Duke averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reed is scoring 14.3 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.