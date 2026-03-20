Duke Blue Devils and TCU Horned Frogs square off in NCAA Tournament second round

TCU Horned Frogs (23-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (33-2, 20-1 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:15 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (23-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (33-2, 20-1 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and TCU meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Blue Devils have gone 20-1 against ACC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Duke has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 12-8 in Big 12 play. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 3.0.

Duke averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is scoring 22.5 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

David Punch is averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Horned Frogs. Edmonds is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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