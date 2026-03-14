Duke and Virginia play for ACC Championship

Virginia Cavaliers (29-4, 17-3 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-2, 19-1 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Virginia Cavaliers (29-4, 17-3 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-2, 19-1 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and No. 10 Virginia play for the ACC Championship.

The Blue Devils are 19-1 against ACC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Duke is second in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 3.3.

The Cavaliers are 17-3 in ACC play. Virginia scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Duke averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Virginia allows. Virginia scores 18.1 more points per game (81.0) than Duke allows (62.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season. Duke won the last matchup 77-51 on Feb. 28. Isaiah Evans scored 19 to help lead Duke to the win, and Thijs De Ridder scored 16 points for Virginia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 14.7 points. Boozer is averaging 21.6 points, 11 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

De Ridder is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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