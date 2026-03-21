Duke and TCU square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (23-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (33-2, 20-1 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:15 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (23-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (33-2, 20-1 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke takes on TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 20-1 against ACC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Duke averages 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 12-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 3.0.

Duke averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Brock Harding is averaging eight points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Horned Frogs. David Punch is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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