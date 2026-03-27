Duke and St. John’s play in the Sweet 16

St. John’s Red Storm (30-6, 21-2 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (34-2, 20-1 ACC) Washington; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT…

St. John’s Red Storm (30-6, 21-2 Big East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (34-2, 20-1 ACC)

Washington; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke plays No. 10 St. John’s in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 20-1 against ACC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Duke is eighth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds led by Cameron Boozer averaging 10.3.

The Red Storm are 21-2 in Big East play. St. John’s scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Duke averages 81.9 points, 12.5 more per game than the 69.4 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 22.4 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Oziyah Sellers is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 10.5 points. Zuby Ejiofor is shooting 57.7% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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