Duke and Siena meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

Siena Saints (23-11, 16-7 MAAC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-2, 20-1 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Siena Saints (23-11, 16-7 MAAC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-2, 20-1 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -28.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and Siena play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Blue Devils have gone 20-1 against ACC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Duke is eighth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds led by Cameron Boozer averaging 10.2.

The Saints are 16-7 against MAAC teams. Siena scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Duke makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Siena has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Siena has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gavin Doty is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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