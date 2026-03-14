Drexel Dragons and Hofstra Pride square off in CAA Tournament

Hofstra Pride (10-21, 8-12 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (21-9, 14-5 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces…

Hofstra Pride (10-21, 8-12 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (21-9, 14-5 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Hofstra in the CAA Tournament.

The Dragons are 14-5 against CAA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Drexel is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

The Pride are 8-12 in CAA play. Hofstra is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Drexel’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 54.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 57.1 Drexel allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Drexel won the last matchup 70-56 on March 5. Laine McGurk scored 15 to help lead Drexel to the win, and Emma Von Essen scored 14 points for Hofstra.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 19.1 points. McGurk is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sandra Magolico is averaging eight points and 7.8 rebounds for the Pride. Chloe Sterling is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 60.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.