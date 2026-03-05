Dayton takes home win streak into matchup with VCU

VCU Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-9, 12-5 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

VCU Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-9, 12-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Flyers take on VCU.

The Flyers have gone 14-2 in home games. Dayton ranks sixth in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Javon Bennett averaging 3.0.

The Rams are 14-3 in conference matchups. VCU is fourth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lazar Djokovic averaging 3.6.

Dayton makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). VCU scores 12.7 more points per game (82.9) than Dayton allows to opponents (70.2).

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. VCU won the last matchup 99-73 on Feb. 7. Jadrian Tracey scored 26 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amael L’Etang is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Flyers. Bennett is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.1 points. Djokovic is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

