Dayton takes down Bradley in NIT 80-66

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Javon Bennett had 25 points in Dayton’s 80-66 win against Bradley on Wednesday in the NIT.…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Javon Bennett had 25 points in Dayton’s 80-66 win against Bradley on Wednesday in the NIT.

Bennett shot 8 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (24-11). Deshayne Montgomery scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Bryce Heard finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Alex Huibregtse led the Braves (20-11, 13-7 Missouri Valley Conference) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Bradley also got 10 points and four assists from Montana Wheeler.

Dayton took the lead with 18:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bennett led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 47-30 at the break. Dayton extended its lead to 53-33 during the second half, fueled by a 15-3 scoring run. Heard scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

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