Dayton defeats St. Bonaventure 68-63 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javon Bennett had 27 points to lead Dayton to a 68-63 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javon Bennett had 27 points to lead Dayton to a 68-63 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Bennett shot 8 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the fourth-seeded Flyers (22-10) who will bring a seven-game winning streak into Saturday’s semifinal matchup with No. 1 seed Saint Louis. Jordan Derkack added 15 points and five rebounds. Amael L’Etang posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Darryl Simmons II led the Bonnies (17-17) with 20 points. Frank Mitchell added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for the No. 13 seed. Daniel Egbuniwe finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Bennett scored 12 in the first half to help Dayton take a 30-27 lead into the break.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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