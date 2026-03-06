Daniel and Tulane host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (19-11, 12-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-18, 6-11 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (19-11, 12-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-18, 6-11 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on South Florida after Kanija Daniel scored 21 points in Tulane’s 61-57 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Green Wave have gone 7-9 in home games. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Kendall Sneed averaging 4.0.

The Bulls are 12-5 against AAC opponents. South Florida leads the AAC with 16.2 assists. Stefanie Ingram leads the Bulls with 5.8.

Tulane is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Tulane allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. South Florida won the last matchup 85-53 on Feb. 8. Edyn Battle scored 14 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyllan Hanna is averaging 7.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Daniel is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Battle is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

