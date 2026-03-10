CSU Fullerton Titans square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors in Big West Tournament

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-19, 6-14 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (17-13, 13-7 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-19, 6-14 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (17-13, 13-7 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Northridge.

The Titans are 13-7 against Big West opponents and 4-6 in non-conference play. CSU Fullerton is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Matadors’ record in Big West games is 6-14. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

CSU Fullerton scores 71.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 66.3 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. CSU Fullerton won 81-60 in the last matchup on March 7. Cristina Jones led CSU Fullerton with 17 points, and Mariona Cos-Morales led CSU Northridge with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 16.2 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Titans. Maddy Tauro is averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games.

Saray White is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Matadors. Jite Gbemuotor is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.