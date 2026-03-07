Cornell visits Dartmouth following Noard’s 30-point game

Cornell Big Red (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2…

Cornell Big Red (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Dartmouth after Cooper Noard scored 30 points in Cornell’s 86-80 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 5-7 in home games. Dartmouth leads the Ivy League with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 7.2.

The Big Red are 7-6 in Ivy League play. Cornell is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Dartmouth averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Dartmouth gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Dartmouth won the last meeting 102-91 on Jan. 10. Jayden Williams scored 24 points points to help lead the Big Green to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 11.4 points. Kareem Thomas is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Noard is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

