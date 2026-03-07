Conwell leads Louisville against No. 22 Miami (FL) after 23-point game

Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 10-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 13-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 10-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 13-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces No. 22 Miami (FL) after Ryan Conwell scored 23 points in Louisville’s 77-62 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes have gone 15-2 at home. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Ernest Udeh Jr. paces the Hurricanes with 9.4 boards.

The Cardinals are 10-7 against ACC opponents. Louisville scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Miami (FL) makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Louisville has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Malik Reneau is shooting 54.2% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Conwell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Mikel Brown Jr. is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

