Condron leads UCSD against UCSB after 23-point game

UCSB Gauchos (20-8, 12-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (21-8, 16-3 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (20-8, 12-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (21-8, 16-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts UCSB after Erin Condron scored 23 points in UCSD’s 77-69 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 10-4 at home. UCSD scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Gauchos are 12-7 in conference play. UCSB has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSD makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). UCSB averages 5.0 more points per game (66.7) than UCSD allows to opponents (61.7).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UCSD won the last meeting 52-49 on Jan. 30. Dymonique Maxie scored 11 points points to help lead the Tritons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Condron is averaging 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 17 points and 3.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Zoe Borter is averaging 14.9 points for the Gauchos. Zoe Shaw is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.