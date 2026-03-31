Columbia visits BYU, looks for 25th victory of season

Columbia Lions (24-8, 11-4 Ivy League) vs. BYU Cougars (26-11, 12-10 Big 12) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Columbia Lions (24-8, 11-4 Ivy League) vs. BYU Cougars (26-11, 12-10 Big 12)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Lions visit the BYU.

BYU is seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

Columbia leads the Ivy League with 16.2 assists. Fliss Henderson leads the Lions with 3.7.

BYU is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 7.5 more points per game (71.5) than BYU allows (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cougars. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

Riley Weiss is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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