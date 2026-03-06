Columbia takes on Harvard, aims for 7th straight victory

Harvard Crimson (16-10, 9-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (20-6, 11-2 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Harvard Crimson (16-10, 9-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (20-6, 11-2 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia seeks to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Harvard.

The Lions have gone 8-3 at home. Columbia is second in the Ivy League scoring 71.4 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Crimson are 9-4 in conference matchups. Harvard averages 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Columbia makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Harvard averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Columbia allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Columbia won 58-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Perri Page led Columbia with 24 points, and Abigail Wright led Harvard with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fliss Henderson is averaging 7.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Krupa is averaging 7.2 points for the Crimson. Karlee White is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

