Colorado State takes on Fresno State in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-18, 7-13 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (20-11, 11-9 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-18, 7-13 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (20-11, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays in the MWC Tournament against Fresno State.

The Rams have gone 11-9 against MWC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Colorado State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs’ record in MWC games is 7-13. Fresno State has a 7-14 record against teams over .500.

Colorado State scores 76.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 73.0 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 73.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.4 Colorado State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rams won 74-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Brandon Rechsteiner led the Rams with 19 points, and DeShawn Gory led the Bulldogs with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevin Muniz is averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Rams. Rechsteiner is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.7 points. Gory is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.