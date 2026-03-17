Colorado State and Saint Joseph’s (PA) play in NIT matchup

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-11, 14-6 A-10) at Colorado State Rams (21-12, 12-10 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-11, 14-6 A-10) at Colorado State Rams (21-12, 12-10 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Rams are 12-10 against MWC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Colorado State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 play is 14-6. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is second in the A-10 with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dasear Haskins averaging 4.7.

Colorado State averages 76.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 69.9 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.2 points for the Rams. Jase Butler is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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