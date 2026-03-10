Colorado plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Oklahoma State meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 games is 7-11, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 79.9 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Cowboys’ record in Big 12 play is 6-12. Oklahoma State is fifth in the Big 12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 6.0.

Colorado scores 79.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 82.5 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 83.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 79.0 Colorado gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Colorado won the last matchup 83-69 on Feb. 21. Bangot Dak scored 17 to help lead Colorado to the win, and Fallah scored 14 points for Oklahoma State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 16.7 points. Fallah is shooting 60.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.