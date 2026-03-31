Colorado and Oklahoma square off in CBC

Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 7-12 Big 12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 7-12 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Oklahoma in the College Basketball Crown.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 games is 7-12, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sooners are 9-12 against SEC teams. Oklahoma averages 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Colorado’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 82.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the 79.4 Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 15.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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