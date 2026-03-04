Cochran scores 21 and Rhode Island knocks off Duquesne 64-52

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 21 points in Rhode Island’s 64-52 victory over Duquesne on Wednesday. Cochran had…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 21 points in Rhode Island’s 64-52 victory over Duquesne on Wednesday.

Cochran had 10 rebounds and six steals for the Rams (16-14, 7-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Johnson scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Tarence Guinyard led the way for the Dukes (16-14, 8-9) with 18 points. Duquesne also got 10 points from Jimmie Williams.

Cochran scored nine points in the first half and Rhode Island went into halftime trailing 24-19. Rhode Island used a 14-3 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 55-42 with 2:22 left before finishing off the win.

