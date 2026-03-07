Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles (19-15, 11-10 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (19-15, 11-10 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Georgia Southern.

The Chanticleers’ record in Sun Belt play is 11-7, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 11-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Coastal Carolina won 79-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Rasheed Jones led Coastal Carolina with 28 points, and Tyren Moore led Georgia Southern with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Moore is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Alden Applewhite is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

