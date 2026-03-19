Clemson Tigers face Iowa Hawkeyes in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes (21-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Clemson Tigers (24-10, 14-7 ACC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iowa Hawkeyes (21-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Clemson Tigers (24-10, 14-7 ACC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Iowa meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers have gone 14-7 against ACC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Clemson ranks second in the ACC in team defense, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Hawkeyes are 11-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Clemson is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 20 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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