Clemson plays in ACC Tournament against the Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-15, 8-11 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (22-9, 12-6 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest.

The Tigers’ record in ACC play is 12-6, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Clemson has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 8-11 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

Clemson is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Clemson gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Wake Forest won the last matchup 85-77 on Feb. 19. Juke Harris scored 20 to help lead Wake Forest to the victory, and Jake Wahlin scored 17 points for Clemson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Hunter is averaging 7.4 points for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Nate Calmese is averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Demon Deacons. Harris is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

