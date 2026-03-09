Charlotte takes on Florida Atlantic in AAC Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (13-17, 7-11 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (14-17, 8-10 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (13-17, 7-11 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (14-17, 8-10 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Florida Atlantic meet in the AAC Tournament.

The 49ers are 8-10 against AAC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Charlotte has an 8-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls’ record in AAC play is 7-11. Florida Atlantic allows 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Charlotte is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 62.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 66.0 Charlotte gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 49ers won 57-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Princess Anderson led the 49ers with 20 points, and Erin Rodgers led the Owls with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the 49ers. Tanajah Hayes is averaging 10 points, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is shooting 50.8% and averaging 8.8 points for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

