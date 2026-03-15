Charleston (SC) takes on Hofstra in CAA Championship game

Hofstra Pride (11-21, 9-12 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-5, 18-2 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Hofstra Pride (11-21, 9-12 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-5, 18-2 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) squares off against Hofstra in the CAA Championship.

The Cougars are 18-2 against CAA opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is 23-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Pride’s record in CAA action is 9-12. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA giving up 60.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Charleston (SC) won the last matchup 72-55 on Jan. 3. Taryn Barbot scored 24 to help lead Charleston (SC) to the victory, and Ema Karim scored 17 points for Hofstra.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 10.2 points for the Pride. Alarice Gooden is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 58.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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