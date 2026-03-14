Charleston (SC) plays Stony Brook in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook Seawolves (18-14, 13-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-5, 17-2 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (18-14, 13-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-5, 17-2 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Stony Brook play in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars are 17-2 against CAA opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 7.2.

The Seawolves’ record in CAA play is 13-6. Stony Brook has a 9-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Charleston (SC) won the last meeting 66-43 on March 6. Taryn Barbot scored 21 to help lead Charleston (SC) to the victory, and Diaka Berete scored 14 points for Stony Brook.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Frost is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Janay Brantley is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 58.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.