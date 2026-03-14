Celiscar scores 27 as Yale downs Cornell 88-76 in Ivy League Tournament semifinals

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar had 27 points in Yale’s 88-76 victory over Cornell on Saturday in the Ivy…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar had 27 points in Yale’s 88-76 victory over Cornell on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals.

Celiscar added six rebounds and three blocks for the top-seeded Bulldogs (24-5). Trevor Mullin added 21 points and hauled in five rebounds, and Nick Townsend finished with 15 points, adding five rebounds and six assists.

Jake Fiegen led the 4th-seeded Big Red (15-13) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Cornell also got 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Jacob Beccles. Adam Tsang Hinton finished with 14 points.

Yale took the lead for good with 19:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-42 at halftime, with Celiscar racking up 14 points. Yale extended its lead to 81-68 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Celiscar scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as the Bulldogs closed out the win.

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Cornell will play the winner of Penn and Harvard for the Ivy League Championship on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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