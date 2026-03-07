Catchings scores 23 points, Georgia beats Mississippi State 102-96

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 23 points, and Georgia erupted for 60 second-half points to defeat Mississippi State…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 23 points, and Georgia erupted for 60 second-half points to defeat Mississippi State 102-96 on Saturday in a regular-season finale for both teams.

Georgia (22-9, 10-8 SEC) finished the regular season with the most wins in program history and its first with fewer than 10 losses since 2002-03. The Bulldogs also improved to 8-0 this season when scoring at least 100 points.

Mississippi State (13-18, 5-13) led 47-42 at halftime, marking the first time the Bulldogs held a halftime lead since Feb. 18 against Auburn. Georgia quickly responded after the break, using a series of 3-pointers to flip the momentum. Catchings hit multiple shots from deep during an early second-half run that helped Georgia take control.

The Bulldogs finished 17 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 88% from the free-throw line while winning their fifth game in the last six.

Marcus Millender added 18 points off the bench for Georgia, while Blue Cain and Jeremiah Wilkinson each scored 15. Somtochukwu Cyril chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

Mississippi State stayed within striking distance behind Josh Hubbard, who scored 42 points on 16-of-27 shooting and made seven 3-pointers. It was his seventh 30-plus point game of the season; no other SEC player has more than three.

Ja’Borri McGhee added 20 points for Mississippi State, which cut the deficit late before Georgia closed the game at the free-throw line.

Up next

Both teams await seeding for the SEC Tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

