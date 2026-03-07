Catchings leads Georgia against Mississippi State

Georgia Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Mississippi State after Kanon Catchings scored 32 points in Georgia’s 98-88 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 8-7 at home. Mississippi State allows 81.2 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 9-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Mississippi State averages 77.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 78.7 Georgia gives up. Georgia scores 8.8 more points per game (90.0) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (81.2).

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 41.8% and averaging 21.4 points for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Millender is averaging 11.8 points and four assists for the Georgia Bulldogs. Catchings is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.