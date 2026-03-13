Cadeau and McKenney deliver as No. 3 Michigan advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan coach Dusty May leaned on Elliot Cadeau in the final minutes, and freshman Trey McKenney also…

CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan coach Dusty May leaned on Elliot Cadeau in the final minutes, and freshman Trey McKenney also stepped up at times.

It’s a group effort for the Wolverines when it comes to replacing L.J. Cason.

Cadeau and McKenney helped No. 3 Michigan hold off Ohio State for a 71-67 victory in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Cadeau had 15 points, seven assists and three steals, and McKenney scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.

Michigan (30-2) is one of the deepest teams in the country, but it lost a key guard when Cason tore the ACL in his right knee during an 84-70 win at Illinois on Feb. 27. Cason helped the Wolverines sweep their two games against the Buckeyes in the regular season by a combined 33 points.

Michigan’s Big Ten tourney opener was just its third game since Cason was lost for the season. The Wolverines play No. 23 Wisconsin in the semifinals on Saturday.

“It’s a new challenge for all the guys to pick up the slack,” May said. “No one’s going to replace L.J. He’s a different bird, man. He can get to where he wants to. He’s strong enough. … So everyone else just has to be a little bit better in their version of their best version.”

Cadeau played 36 minutes against Ohio State, matching his season high, and McKenney was on the court for 27 minutes in his most extensive action since he also played 27 minutes against Penn State. The two guards helped make up for an off day for Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished with six points on 1-for-4 shooting from the field.

“It was a very bad day for me, but they stepped up,” Lendeborg said. “Those guys were aggressive scorers.”

The 6-foot-4 McKenney put together a fast start. He made a jumper and a 3-pointer to help the Wolverines open a 20-11 lead with 11:25 left in the first half.

He also played a big role in Michigan’s solid defensive performance down the stretch.

“Tonight we felt he was guarding those guys as well as anyone on the roster,” May said. “He was physical, disciplined, staying down on shot fakes. He had active hands. Tonight was a real step forward.”

Michigan trailed 62-60 with 5:08 left before Cadeau made two foul shots and found Morez Johnson Jr. for a layup that got the lead back for the Wolverines.

Cadeau went 6 for 8 at the line in the second half.

“We feel like we have a lot of guys that are really, really good,” Cadeau said. “If it’s not Yaxel’s night, somebody else will step up. You see Trey McKenney step up, have a really good game, make a lot of shots. When he’s having a good night, we’re the best team in the country. When he’s not having a good night, I feel like we’re still the best team in the country.”

The last time Michigan played Ohio State, Cadeau had two points and six assists in the Wolverines’ 82-61 win on Feb. 8. He stayed with his usual mindset for the tourney matchup with the Buckeyes.

“My goal before every game is to get a double-double with assists,” he said. “Just trying to get my teammates involved. I felt like I played good last game. I felt like I had a lot of good assists and I controlled the game last game.

“I felt it was pretty much even the way I played. I just was more aggressive with my shot this game.”

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