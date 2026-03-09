BYU plays Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (12-19, 3-15 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (21-10, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (12-19, 3-15 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (21-10, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 9-9 against Big 12 teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. BYU is third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Keba Keita paces the Cougars with 7.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-15 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State allows 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

BYU scores 84.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 81.1 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than BYU gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. BYU won 83-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. AJ Dybantsa led BYU with 24 points, and PJ Haggerty led Kansas State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is averaging 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Haggerty is scoring 23.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Nate Johnson is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

